Skip to content
WLNS 6 News
Lansing
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Michigan
Local News
Livestream
Traffic Tracker
Crime Stoppers
Hispanic Heritage Month
Parenting Connection
Meijer Fan Fest Information
Safety For You
Nassar Coverage
Top Stories
DEVELOPING: Lansing Fire Department responds to apartment complex overnight
Top Stories
This Morning: Michigan’s first electric school buses to be unveiled in Lansing
Report: Justify failed drug test before Triple Crown run
After Dorian, Bahamas tackles massive clean-up
Retired Mason firefighter shares story of responding to 9/11
Seen on 6
Weather
Weather Alerts
Current Conditions
Forecast
School Closings
Interactive Radar-Satellite
Traffic Tracker
Skyview Network Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Wednesday
Sports
Spartans on 6
6 Sports Features
5th Quarter 2019
Play of The Week
The Big Game
Two A Days 2019
Top Stories
US clinches worst big-tourney finish, falls 94-89 to Serbia
Top Stories
Pirates take fight to Giants, Vázquez closes out 27th save
Top Stories
Mets’ Alonso buys custom 9/11 cleats for teammates
LEADING OFF: Mets try to sweep D-Backs, Twins ailing
Reds’ Gray loses no-hit bid on Lewis’ HR in 7th
Rams’ Robey-Coleman gets rematch with Saints after no-call
Features
Mr. Food
Pet of the Day
Mid-Michigan’s Best
Mid-Michigan How To
One Class At A Time
Open House Directory
Featured Employers
Michigan Golf Pass
Community
Community Calendar
Connecting With Community
Extras
Report It!
Contact Us
Contests
The Mel Robbins Show
WLNS 6 Apps
WLNS TV Listings
Grow Your Business
My ABC Is WLAJ
The Crew
AARP Real Possibilities
Focus On Business
My Home Improvement
Contact Us
WLAJ Program Schedule
CW Lansing
Search
Search
Search
Mel Robins Contest