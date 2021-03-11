6 News to host Mental Health Townhall

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— On Wednesday, March 17th at 7 P.M. 6 News will host a Townhall focused on Mental Health.

That event will be streamed live on wlns.com and on Facebook.

Experts will answer viewer questions, and discuss a number of topics, and resources available for those struggling with mental illness. Anyone wishing to submit a question can do so by sending an email to Newstips@wlns.com or ask live on Facebook during the event.

Panelists will include:

Karen Gallagher, Wellness Institute

Sara Lurie, Executive Director CMHA Ingham, Clinton, Eaton counties

Robert Sheehan, CEO CMHAM

Dr. Jennifer Johnson, C.S. Mott Endowed Professor of Public Health at MSU College of Human Medicine

Get Help

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can get mental health assistance by clicking here.

The number for the National for National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They’re committed to improving crisis services and advancing suicide prevention by empowering individuals, advancing professional best practices, and building awareness.

You can also find help by clicking here.