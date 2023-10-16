LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An upcoming event at Lansing Community College aims to help those who help others, our healthcare providers.

Many are burnt out, stressed, anxious, overworked and struggling both professionally and personally. A recent survey from the University of Michigan shows nearly half of all nurses are ready to quit their jobs.

And earlier this month brought the largest walkout by healthcare workers in U.S. history fighting for increased staffing, among other things.

Local doctor Susan Maples is a total health dentist, author, and pediatric health educator. And about 10-years ago, she invited a small gathering of mid-Michigan health professionals to start studying together, thus creating the Wellness and Prevention Study Club.

As the name suggests, it focuses on wellness and disease prevention to help patients identify root causes to their physical mental or emotional struggles and make the necessary lifestyle changes to keep them safe, and healthy.

“This was really a gift to give people practical tools and tips for self-care and ways that they can energize themselves, renew their spirit for giving and caring for other people,” Maples said.

The club is hosting its next event on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Lansing Community College in the West Campus Auditorium called Healing the Healers.

It’s designed for local healthcare providers to give them information from experts in the field on everything from:

Healthy sleep habits

Seep and breathing disorders

Relaxation techniques

Information on movement

Exercise physiology

Nutrition

Mental and spiritual approach to relieving stress and suffering

Ways to feel fulfilled in every interaction with patients

The science behind addiction

“It appeals to so many people who are struggling with stress and burnout and are looking for some different approaches to look at their own mindfulness. Again their own ability to cope and to juggle home and work, and have that balance, and still take care of yourself,” Maples said.