LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing schools are putting people’s mental health first. The district announced its partnership with an organization to provide services to the entire district at no cost.

Sexton High School is also kicking off its “Anti-Bullying Week” to stand against harassment, and many students are glad to see these changes.

Students like Jeffery Hudson say bullying is a real problem at the school.

“You’ve got those people who are difficult, and just like messing with people,” Hudson said.

And Sexton High School senior Asia Rivera says she finds herself intervening often when bullying happens.

“They’re just doing it to get something out of it for themselves. And it’s like why are you picking on this person if they are not doing anything to you?” Rivera said.

But they aren’t the only ones who understand that life gets tough. On Monday, the Lansing School District announced its partnership with the company Care Solace. Its goal is to provide mental healthcare services to students, staff members and their families — all for free.

“When a family is open and receptive to the idea of looking at those external resources, the district will connect the family with Care Solace, if the family has specific language preferences, we’ll take all those things into consideration,” said Brian Peters, regional director of K-12 partnerships with Care Solace.

Care Solace says it will use technology to ensure everyone is paired with the right physician. You may ask, how is the district paying for this? The funds are coming from a five-year federal grant.

As for Rivera, she’s happy her school and the district are doing what they can to help.

“I hope that it does change the culture. And that instead of like them picking and everything, that we can like just all get along and be one big family,” Rivera said.