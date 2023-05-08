LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s common for women to suddenly find themselves dealing with mental health disorders during and after pregnancy.

Experts said most people suffer in silence because they don’t know how common it is that it’s treatable.

Claudia Duval was excited about becoming a first-time mother. But during her pregnancy, she started having intrusive thoughts.

The thoughts continued after her daughter was born.

“I just felt really low. I’m like, how can I show up for this small little person? I can barely get out of bed. I cry all the time,” said Duval.

Claudia reached out to a maternal mental health therapist and found she was experiencing symptoms of postpartum anxiety, depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

“Perinatal mental health disorders it’s the most common complication of childbirth. We rarely talk about it, and people going through it are really embarrassed, devastated,” said Wendy Davis.

Davis is the executive director of Postpartum Support International. She says perinatal mental health disorders are more than the “baby blues,” or postpartum depression.

“It’s depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, trauma and also bipolar disorders and psychosis,” said Davis.

One in five women and one in 10 men experience depression or anxiety during or after pregnancy. Perinatal mental health disorders affect 800,000 people, but research shows only 25% receive treatment.

Claudia combined her weekly therapy appointments with group support and medication. She says she was better prepared for her son.

“Get help. Just reach out. I know it’s so scary to be vulnerable, but you’re going to survive this,” she said.

She wants to reduce the stigma and help others get the help they may need.