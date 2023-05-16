LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Did you see a swarm of Sparrow employees walking around the hospital Tuesday afternoon?

The hospital hosted a “walk around the block” for Mental Health Awareness Month.

“Healthcare professionals have been among those hardest hit emotionally by the stresses of the pandemic and other challenges in the past few years,” a statement from Sparrow read.

Employees were encouraged to walk around the building in Lansing to relieve stress and get some physical activity in.

In addition to the walk, Sparrow Behavioral Health experts spoke with caregivers about ways to nurture one’s mental health.