Michael J. Burns

Executive Vice President, American Society of Employers

President, HR Management Group, Inc.

Michael Burns is Executive Vice President of the American Society of Employers

and President of HR Management Group, Inc and its subsidiary, ASE

Professional Staff Management. He has been an exceptional adviser on human

resource and employment law since joining ASE in 1983.



The HR Management Group, Inc., an ASE subsidiary, provides human resource

consulting services. ASE Professional Staff Management provides professional

employer services to a select employer market. In the early 1990s, Burns

developed and implemented many of the HR Management Group’s programs

and services still used today.



Burns is a licensed attorney and private investigator in the State of Michigan. His

areas of specialization include employment law, policy, affirmative action,

compensation and equal employment opportunities.

Burns received his Juris Doctor degree from the Detroit College of Law in 1987

and a Bachelor of Science degree from Western Michigan University in 1982. He

received his Certified Compensation Professional designation in 2008.



Burns served on the Southeastern Michigan Industry Liaison Group Planning

Committee since it was reorganized in the early 1990s, and was its Chairperson

in 1999.