Michael Thomas- 6 News Reporter

Five words/phrases that describe me: Thoughtful, Ambitious, Witty, Kind & Trustworthy

Hometown: Fontana, California

Other places I’ve lived: Chicago

I graduated from: CSULA with my B.A. & Northwestern with my M.S.

I’ve been doing what I do for: This is my first News job

Most interesting assignment: Covering The Oscars during my undergrad.

I have a knack for: Smiling & laughing

I’m passionate about: Personal Growth

I can’t stop talking about: My loved ones

When I’m not reporting I’m: Looking for new coffee shops around town.

Favorite place in mid-Michigan: Old Town

What I love most about mid-Michigan: The sense of community.

Fun fact/s: I worked in the funeral industry for 7 years.

Anything else you want viewers to know: I want nothing more than to become a part of the community and to be a voice for the voiceless.