Michael Thomas- 6 News Reporter

 Five words/phrases that describe me:  Thoughtful, Ambitious, Witty, Kind & Trustworthy  

Hometown: Fontana, California

Other places I’ve lived: Chicago

I graduated from: CSULA with my B.A. & Northwestern with my  M.S. 

I’ve been doing what I do for: This is my first News job

Most interesting assignment: Covering The Oscars during my undergrad. 

 I have a knack for: Smiling  & laughing  

 I’m passionate about: Personal Growth  

 I can’t stop talking about: My loved ones 

 When I’m not reporting I’m: Looking for new coffee shops around town. 

 Favorite place in mid-Michigan: Old Town 

What I love most about mid-Michigan: The sense of community.  

Fun fact/s: I worked in the funeral industry for 7 years.  

Anything else you want viewers to know: I want nothing more than to become a part of the community and to be a voice for the voiceless.  