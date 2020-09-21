Michael Thomas- 6 News Reporter

Five words/phrases that describe me: Thoughtful, Ambitious, Witty, Kind & Trustworthy
Hometown: Fontana, California
Other places I’ve lived: Chicago
I graduated from: CSULA with my B.A. & Northwestern with my M.S.
I’ve been doing what I do for: This is my first News job
Most interesting assignment: Covering The Oscars during my undergrad.
I have a knack for: Smiling & laughing
I’m passionate about: Personal Growth
I can’t stop talking about: My loved ones
When I’m not reporting I’m: Looking for new coffee shops around town.
Favorite place in mid-Michigan: Old Town
What I love most about mid-Michigan: The sense of community.
Fun fact/s: I worked in the funeral industry for 7 years.
Anything else you want viewers to know: I want nothing more than to become a part of the community and to be a voice for the voiceless.