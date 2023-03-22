EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Another one of the Michigan State students who was injured in the shooting on campus on Feb. 13 has been discharged from the hospital, according to officials.

MSU Police says Sparrow provided an update on the injured students on Wednesday, and one of the students who had previously been in fair condition has now been discharged.

In total, four of the students have now been released, and one of the students remain in critical condition.

The last update came from MSU on March 3 when they announced two students had been discharged.