EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University is still under a lockdown order as an active shooter is reportedly on the loose.

Currently, it’s unknown how many people have been shot but multiple people have been injured.

Michigan lawmakers and officials are reacting to the tragic news. You can find their reactions below.

I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University. The Michigan State Police along with @msupolice, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more. Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Twitter.

“The collective grief, heartbreak & horror unfolding at Michigan State tonight is unfathomable. Holding the entire MSU community in my heart. This repetitive terror cannot continue. We must come together and do whatever it takes to protect our kids & communities from gun violence. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Twitter.

My team and I are in moment-to-moment contact with local officials about the situation at Michigan State — to our students and the East Lansing community, please continue to shelter in place until law enforcement gives the all clear. Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (MI-07) on Twitter