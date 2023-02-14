EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — We’re learning more about the suspected shooter who allegedly killed three people and injured five more at Michigan State, including some of his background and a previous run in with police.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office shared some new information with 6 News about suspect Anthony McRae that dates back to 2019.

In the incident, McRae came into contact with police, who found that he had a handgun. Despite the gun being legally registered in his name, McRae did not have the legally mandated concealed carry permit.

As a result, McRae was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

In October 2019, McRae entered a plea deal, and he was sentenced to 12 months of probation.

Police were at the suspect’s father’s home on Monday night and Tuesday.

A neighbor said she was listening to a scanner when police swarmed the block.

“Next thing you know we were watching out the window and we hear them minutes later,” said neighbor Megan Bender.

Bender said that officers were initially quiet, and kept things dark.

“Watching all these cops pull up and the street was just completely blocked,” continued Bender. “It wasn’t loud, they came in quiet and then they were quiet and dark for a few minutes, then you know lit up the house with all the spotlights and everything.”

The suspect had ties to New Jersey. According to police, the suspect had a note in his pocket that indicated a threat to two New Jersey schools.

Police confirmed that McRae used to live in New Jersey and that he had a history of mental health issues.