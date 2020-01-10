Midwest iHemp Expo takes over Lansing Center

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Farmers and business owners from all across the Midwest came together in Lansing today for the first-ever iHemp Expo.

The sessions range in topics from growing hemp, processing it, and making money from it.

Industry leaders say they’ve faced a few challenges though. They say with the hemp business being so new, a lot of people aren’t informed about it and don’t want to get involved.

Dave Crabill, the communications director for iHemp Michigan, wants people to know it’s an industry that’s only going to continue growing.

“We’ve had challenges with genetics, growing it, we’ve had challenges with banking, the banks don’t want to get involved in the industry, they’re afraid of it, you know, the insurance companies, it’s starting to loosen up, but it’s all going to take time,” said Crabill. “So every part of this industry, you have to have a mindset, a relentless mindset, to achieve in this industry, but we have great people coming in to the industry that are collaborating and sharing and bringing it forward, so we’re blessed with that and we’re going to make it happen.”

The iHemp Expo will continue tomorrow at the Lansing Center beginning at 9 a.m.

