Moms In Need Get Extra Support This Mother’s Day

Mother’s day is approaching, and Two Men and A Truck moving company is supporting moms that need a little extra help. It’s called the Movers for Mom campaign, they support mothers that are victims of domestic abuse or homeless.

“It makes us feel really good knowing that we are helping the Lansing community as a whole move forward and being able to support them and support mom’s in this way,” said Gianni Massaro, marketing and recruiting coordinator at Two Men and a Truck in Lansing.

The campaign is focused on essential items like, clothes, cleaning supplies, hygiene products and more to mothers at local shelters like Child and Family Charities and End Violent Encounter (EVE).

“You know when you are in these situations and you see the community reach out to you and support you in this way it helps lift them up,” said Julie Thomasma, CEO of Child and Family Charities.

This is the 14th year for the campaign and Gianni says they hope to see exceed their goal of 700 donated items from 2019.

Due to the pandemic last year, Two Men and a Truck Lansing did not have the campaign which effected the EVE shelter.

“Yeah we felt it when we didn’t have that last year,” said Joy Whitenburg, CEO of EVE.

Outside of the campaign Two Men and a Truck helps both shelters in a variety of ways. From storing items for families, to offering moving services for free or at little to no cost.

“Yes the supplies are needed but I tell you their partnership goes much more beyond that,” said Thomasma.

Over the past years the campaign has made a meaningful impact at each of the shelters.

“Giving them back some of that dignity of just being able to have what they need. That’s one less thing that this mom has to think about with her kids and one less thing that her paycheck has to stretch to accommodate it, makes a world of difference,” said Whitenburg.

With many of the families staying indoors due to the pandemic, a lot of these supplies are need more than ever.

“We’re just going through a lot of supplies. Not to mention hand sanitizer and things like that, that we just use a lot more of to keep people safe. This year especially things that are donated like that are going to be a huge help to us,” said Whitenburg.

You can donate until the end of April at these local businesses below, or contact Two Men and a Truck Lansing.

Donation Locations:

State of Fitness East Lansing 2655 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI

Holt Lutheran High School 2418 N Aurelius Rd, Holt, MI 48842

The Fledge 1300 Eureka St, Lansing, MI 48912

Pure Barre Okemos 3544 Meridian Crossing Drive Suite 160 Okemos

JourneyLife Church 2289 N Cedar St, Holt, MI 48842