Monday for Moms: Congressional investigation finds Fisher-Price failed to make sure “Rock ‘n Play” toy was safe

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If you have a “Rock ‘nPplay” at home, pay attention to this article.

A congressional investigation found that manufacturer Fisher-Price failed to make sure its Rock ‘n Play was safe, and ignored warnings that it was dangerous.

Consumer Product safety officials say the toy has been linked to more than 30 infant deaths. The report from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform found when the product was launched in 2009, there was no independent research or even internal company research, showing that it was safe for babies to sleep at an angle.

Pediatricians say babies must sleep on a flat surface on their backs. The Rock ‘n Play sleeper puts infants at an angle of 30 degrees.

More than 4-and-a-half million Rock n Plays were sold before a voluntarily recall by the company in 2019, and that’s because investigators say there are “grave flaws” in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety System, and manufacturers arre largely left to police themselves.

“The fact that that there was no due diligence done in talking to experts, to even understanding what safe sleep was and how the inclined sleeper product operated completely counter to what we know safe sleep to be,” said Pediatric Expert Dr. Ben Hoffman.

Fisher-Price says it disagrees with significant parts of the report’s findings, and that the Rock ‘n Play Sleeper was designed and developed following extensive research, medical advice, safety analysis, and more than a year of testing and review.

The acting chairman of the CPS says a provision in the law “undermines the agency’s ability to warn consumers about dangerous products,” and that It needs to be repealed.

Millions of these inclined products have been voluntarily recalled, including the Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper.

The CPS linked the Sleeper to more than 30 deaths. More than 5-million Sleepers were recalled.

Many infant sleep products have been unregulated, nut now… They’ll face similar regulations to cribs and bassinets.