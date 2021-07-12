Monday for Moms: Dealing with clutter

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Clutter, clutter everywhere. If you’re a mom, it’s something you know all too well, kids create clutter messes.
What’s important to know, is that not only is clutter a problem for everyone, it can also cause anxiety and depression. According to studies, finding ways to reduce clutter can also contribute to better sleep and overall health
So where do we begin? Here’s what experts at Closets by Design suggest.
Start from scratch.
Take everything out of your closet and sort it. Throw out old and damaged clothing. Donate what you do not need or don’t wear.
Use the 80/20 rule.
The average American only wears 10 to 20 percent of their clothes. To cut down on the fluff, remove items you have not worn in a year. Drop off the excess at Goodwill or arrange a clothes swap with friends.
Out with the odd
Only keep clothes, shoes, and accessories in your closet. Tax records and old gift bags don’t belong next to your stack of sweaters.
One in, one out
For every new article of clothing, you bring into your closet, get rid of a similar item. If you are feeling energized or are really strapped for space; up the ratio to one in, two out.
What to Donate and Where
- Bedding and Towels – Consider donating old bedding and towels to a local animal shelter. Shelters use these items to line pet cages, clean up messes, dry off wet dogs, and provide a warm place to snuggle while waiting for their forever family to adopt them.
- Toys – Toys multiply quickly when you have kids. Mattel has a toy recycling program called Mattel Playback that parents can use to send their kids outgrown toys. You can also donate some of them to a local shelter for women and children. It is also a great way to teach your kids about the value of sharing and making a difference.
- Work Clothes – Let’s face it not many of us had a reason to wear business suits this past year. Even if you are returning to an office, those skirts and jackets might not fit anymore (Thanks, quarantine 15). Donate professional pieces to an organization like Dress for Success or Career Gear which provides the clothing to low-income men and woman seeking to improve their employment situation.
- Formal/Bridal Wear – Organizations like Becca’s Closet and Operation Prom would love to take fancy clothes them off your hands for students in need. The bridal attire can be donated to a charity like Brides Across America to help out brides-to-be on a budget.
- Books – Local libraries accept used books that are in good condition. Area retirement homes may also accept books. Operation Paperback collects gently used books and send to American Troops overseas.