Monday for Moms: Dealing with clutter

FILE – Willie Walton hangs clothing on a three-tiered conveyor system at the ThredUp sorting facility in Phoenix on March 12, 2019. A wardrobe purge is on for some as vaccinations have taken hold, restrictions have lifted and offices reopen or finalize plans to do so. The primary beneficiaries are secondhand clothing marketplaces, and brick-and-mortar donation spots. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Clutter, clutter everywhere. If you’re a mom, it’s something you know all too well, kids create clutter messes.

What’s important to know, is that not only is clutter a problem for everyone, it can also cause anxiety and depression. According to studies, finding ways to reduce clutter can also contribute to better sleep and overall health

So where do we begin? Here’s what experts at Closets by Design suggest.

Start from scratch.

Take everything out of your closet and sort it. Throw out old and damaged clothing. Donate what you do not need or don’t wear.

Use the 80/20 rule.

The average American only wears 10 to 20 percent of their clothes. To cut down on the fluff, remove items you have not worn in a year. Drop off the excess at Goodwill or arrange a clothes swap with friends.

Out with the odd

Only keep clothes, shoes, and accessories in your closet. Tax records and old gift bags don’t belong next to your stack of sweaters.

One in, one out

For every new article of clothing, you bring into your closet, get rid of a similar item. If you are feeling energized or are really strapped for space; up the ratio to one in, two out.

What to Donate and Where