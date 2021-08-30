Monday for Moms: How frequently should you bathe your kids?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – To bathe or not to bathe?

That is the question posed and debate sparked by Hollywood power couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher when they admitted their kids don’t get daily baths

“Here’s the thing-if you can see the dirt on ’em, clean ’em. Otherwise, there’s no point,” said Kutcher.

Reaction to their comments was swift and varied.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard say they follow a similar program with their two daughters.

Drew Barrymore reporting her kids get nightly baths during the week.

Other stars including Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa and Cardi B all weighed in with their perspectives.

Things smelling fresh in the Rock’s house – he says he showers three times per day!

But now many are asking, how often should you be bathing your kids? And is it any different for adults?

We asked a pediatrician and a dermatologist for their advice

“For smaller kids, bathing, a couple of times a week is totally fine, unless of course, they’ve been outside, they got sweaty, went swimming in a pool or a lake. Or they got dirty playing outside in the dirt. Once kids reach puberty I do say we need to be bathing every day, and that is because kids start to have body odor,” said Dr. Edith Brancho-sanchez

“While there’s no hard and fast rule when it comes to how often someone should bathe, there are general rules of thumb when it comes to maintaining a healthy skin barrier and a healthy skin microbiome. In general, it’s ok to bathe once a day, but the catch is you don’t want to be using soap on every single square inch of your skin… If you use too much soap all over your body, every single day can actually damage your skin barrier,” said Dr. Whitney Bowe, board-certified dermatologist: