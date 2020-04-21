Mondays for Moms: Advice for helping your kids with social distancing guidelines

Monday for Moms
Posted: / Updated:

Therapist Kari Regmann from the “Wellness Institute of Michigan” specializes in infant and early childhood mental health as well as treating anxiety and trauma throughout the lifespan.

In the video above, check out her insight as we all continue on this “social distancing” journey.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar