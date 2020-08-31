Mondays for Moms: Advice on parental disagreements about school during COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19 is a tricky time for separated or divorced parents as well as the courts in trying to navigate during the pandemic.



When the pandemic first hit the state there were a lot of situations where one parent wanted or had to stay home and didn’t want their child interacting with very many people. At the same time, the other parent was an essential worker that had to interact with a lot of people.



Parents were trying to restrict the working parent from seeing their child and in the courts, most judges said parents still needed to follow the parenting schedule that was already in place.



In the video above, see what we are seeing now when parents disagree on sending children to school if they have the option to participate in remote learning.