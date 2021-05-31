Mondays for Moms: How the pandemic has affected working moms

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The pandemic has taken a toll on everyone, especially those in the workforce.

Karisma Jay runs a dance studio in New York. She’s also a mother.

Jay’s studio is a place for people’s dreams to come true, but when the pandemic shut down the city, she lost nearly lost her business.

Even though her studio was empty, rent was still due.

“I had to ask our teachers if they would be okay with taking a pay cut,” said Jay. “It was heartbreaking. I let myself cry.”

Jay’s story is all-too familiar to many working women around America.

A survey from LinkedIn found that 70% of women feel they need to lower their career expectations, and 60% feel they’re underperforming in all areas of life.

39% of working moms felt that they were failing their children.

Many women were thrust into remote work in March of 2020, and it just didn’t work for them.

According to the labor department, 275,000 women left the workforce during the pandemic, more than double the 71,000 men who left.

Jay, however, is hanging on. She switched her classes to Zoom and hopes the lights stay on.