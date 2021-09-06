Mondays for Moms: how to deal with ‘learning loss’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- Many parents are worried about knowledge and opportunities kids may have lost during lockdown last year. Third-grade teacher Thomas Cunningham spoke with 6 News on how to mitigate learning loss.

“I like to call it learning pause,” said Cunningham. “Sure, maybe they didn’t get 20 problems on acute angle sin geometry, but I’d like to focus on the things that they did learn. They learn to manage their time. They learned all that technology. I think those are all huge life skills that we can focus on.”

Now that school is back in session, what can parents do to help teachers?

“The only thing I need from my parents is to be supportive, be supportive, be positive,” said 5th-grade teacher Carla Neely.

“Please do not be afraid to ask for help. None of us … can serve a child if we don’t know what they need, even at home to reinforce what we’re teaching them”

Other tips include being patient and prepared, especially with sleep schedules.