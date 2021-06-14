Mondays for Moms: How to keep your kids learning during the summer

Children cool down as they play in a public fountain during summer heat on July 19, 2019 in New York City. – Some 100 heat records are expected to fall this weekend, according to the National Weather Service, as a heat wave hits the midwest and eastern US. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One of the main concerns on a lot of mother’s minds right now is how to keep their kids busy and learning this summer.

After a difficult school year when many kids were in and out of the classroom, learning during the summer will be more important than ever.

To help moms get some ideas for what they can do, 6 News’ Lauren Thompson sat down with her friend and third-grade teacher Annie Scott from St. Thomas Aquinas.

Scott said parents should look at using learning supplements that schools provide for students.

“I know some of this will be more online screen time, but it’s a little more engaging than sitting down and asking your kid to whip off a worksheet with math facts,” Scott said.

Another great tool to use is the Capitol Area District Libraries reading program, Scott said.

“This is another thing that has built in incentives. You don’t have to fight with your kids to do that. They’re going to be getting prizes. And I also just think the libraries are open again and they’re great resources and the kids really need to learn writing,” Scott said.

One of the best ways to get your kids writing is to have them write proposals, Scott said.

“Anything to get them writing. And again, of course it has to be incentivized because kids just don’t want to do these things for nothing. So make it worth it for them,” Scott said.

Watch the full interview with Scott at the top of the page.