Mondays for Moms: How to unplug from technology

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As the COVID-19 pandemic has caused us to be more dependent on screens than ever, parenting experts are recommending that parents take the time to “unplug” their kids from screens – even for just an hour.

Spending even just one hour a day outside or socializing can help retrain our brains and help us return to a less technology-focused life.

Some ways to make that easier include:

  • Hiding your technology when you don’t need it, such as keeping your phone out of arms reach when spending time with family.
  • Turning off email/text notifications for an hour or two.
  • Setting cell phone usage goals to help monitor screen time
  • Leaving your phone at home when outside.

