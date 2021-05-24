Mondays for Moms: How to unplug from technology

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As the COVID-19 pandemic has caused us to be more dependent on screens than ever, parenting experts are recommending that parents take the time to “unplug” their kids from screens – even for just an hour.

Spending even just one hour a day outside or socializing can help retrain our brains and help us return to a less technology-focused life.

Some ways to make that easier include: