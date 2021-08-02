MONDAYS FOR MOMS: School supply shopping

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– We’ve officially made it to August, and which means it’s time to start thinking about back to school, and the shopping that comes with the return of the learning season.
One thing that might surprise, how much this year’s back-to-school trip might hurt the wallet.
According to CBS News, Industry experts say the price jumps on things like pens, pencils, notebooks, and other supplies, are a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Supply chains were shut down by the virus, and stores are still trying to get back to the way things used to be in 2019.
According to a report from the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend roughly $37.1 Billion in school supplies this fall, an increase of more than $3 billion from the year before.
