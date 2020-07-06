Mondays for Moms: Talking to kids about current events

Monday for Moms
Checking back in to see how children might be impacted by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis and how to talk to them about what could have been a very traumatizing event.

In the video above, see what will help us feel safe.

