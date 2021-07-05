MONDAYS FOR MOMS: Tips for a tech-free summer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After a long year of virtual learning, many moms are looking for ways to make this more of a “tech-free” summer.

For this weeks Mondays for Moms, 6 News’ Chivon Kloepfer spoke with life style and parenting expert Veena Crownholm.

Crownholm had some simple ways to get kids away from their TVs and smart phones and engaged in other things.

Her first idea, build a fort. Rather than tearing apart your own couch, cushions and pillows, Crownholm reccomends what’s called “The Nugget.”

It’s a play couch with four pieces that is great for building forts and will cost about $220.

If you don’t want to spend much money, Crownholm said take your family for a walk, or pick out rocks and paint them with inspiring words or pictures. Then hide them around the neighborhood for other families to find.

You could also paint them to make a tic-tack-toe board.

Another option is to get a kiddie pool. You can use it as a place for the kids to cool off, or you can buy some cheap plastic balls and then fill-it-up and make a ball pit!

You could also bring it into your living room and to make it a cute lounge area.

Last but not least, you could make a lemonade stand.

“If that doesn’t scream summer for your kids, I don’t know what does and so you can have a lot of fun with it,” Crownholm said. “It also teaches them entrepreneurial skills and as well as customer service skills for your kids.

“Lemonade stands are just so much fun and you can get creative with your recipes. We have fun with it, and it’s a great activity to do with your kids.”

Another free option? Crownholm suggests making a simple ring toss for your back yard. That’s another way to keep kids entertained, outside and away from the TV screen.