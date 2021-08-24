MONDAYS FOR MOMS: What is Mommy Burn-Out? Do I have it?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tonight, we’re talking about “Mommy burn-out”- it’s a real thing.

We have a lot of pressure on our shoulders, don’t we?

In addition to working, we’re moms, wives or partners. It’s a lot to keep track of, and it’s so easy to let ourselves fall to the bottom of the list when it comes to people we need to care for.

So if you’re feeling just overwhelmed– it might be time to take a Mommy Burn-Out test.

Ask yourself these questions:

Am I nurturing my marriage or partnership?

Is my career going into the right direction?

Do I have supportive friends to turn to?

Do I have an outlet that’s just for me, not for anyone else in my family?

If you answered No to a lot of those questions- experts say that it’s time to re-prioritize.

There’s no grand prize for being a mommy martyr.

You have to make time for yourself, whether that be 15 minutes of yoga, 15 minutes of running or talking to your best friend every night.

It’s about consistency and looking forward to something that is just for you to take the edge off.

Back to school season is upon us right now, and this can be one of the most stressful times of the year for moms, especially with the pandemic and all that comes with that.

We all need a reminder sometimes that if we don’t take care of ourselves, it really doesn’t help anyone.