The CDC estimates about six million children in the United States have asthma.

That’s about one in 12 kids under 17 years old.

Asthma is a serious disease that causes wheezing difficulty breathing and coughing.

New research shows for some children, your kitchen could be to blame. More specifically, your gas-burning stove.

Years of research show that gas-burning stoves release harmful air pollutants, and a new study from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health shows

gas stoves are linked to more than 12% of childhood asthma cases in the U.S.

Doctors at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital say exposure to levels of air pollution even within environmental protection agency standards can permanently affect lung development in children.

They say cooking on a gas stove releases poisonous gases that can trigger respiratory problems, but some children are more sensitive to pollutants and vulnerable to asthma than others.

Now doctors also say if you have a gas stove at home you don’t need to panic, but they do recommend you take some precautions.

Here are six things to keep in mind when cooking in your kitchen if you have a gas burning stove.