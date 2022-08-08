LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In this week’s Mondays for Moms, we examine why representation in children’s books is critical to kids.

It not only inspires children to place themselves in a story, it also enables them to see themselves as the hero.

They say never judge a book by its cover, but its the covers at one Chicago children’s store that move people

That’s because at Kido, the faces on books are black and brown and protagonists you don’t usually see: a girl in a wheelchair, a mom in a hijab.

Those are deliberate choices, says Kido owner Keewa Nurullah.

“We want every kid to feel reflected, to feel seen, to feel included. Kids with disabilities, kids who are growing up in foster care or have been adopted or whose parents are going through a divorce,” Nurullah said.

With titles like Queer Heroes, Hair Love, and the ABC’s of Black history, books that celebrate Aztec heroes and Chicana ones.

Regulars say they come for the store’s inclusivity and community.

Nurullah got into this work as a new mom. She struggled to find clothes that reflected her family. So she started designing her own onesies, and an entrepreneur was born.

Her background is on the stage, not in business.

“When the princess and the frog came out I was one of the princesses in the show at Disneyland,” she said.

“Even in my performing career you’re always thinking about your representation on stage and what that could mean for a little kid who wants to sing and dance too.”

Despite Nurullah’s history, business is in her blood too. Stretching back to her great grandfather.

“Simeon Neal Sr. was a tailor. He had a family in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He had a tailor shop on black wall street, and his family was forced to flee during the massacre of 1921,” she said.

According to oral history, a customer helped the family escape by hiding them under hay on a wagon

They made it on their journey to Chicago, and thankfully he was able to reopen his tailor shop on the south side.

“When I was growing up I knew this part of my history but no one else did. We didn’t learn about it in school the fact that my great grandfather had a biz on Black wall street is special, it’s unique, you know that’s like Black royalty almost. And I do try to uplift his legacy and you know live up to that foundation,” Nurullah said.