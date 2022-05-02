LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mondays are for Moms at WLNS, and this week we’re highlighting a local dentist and author who just came out with a new book.

It’s called “Brave Parent: Raising Healthy, Happy Kids Against All Odds In Today’s World.”

The author is Dr. Susan Maples, a dentist of 36 years in Holt, who has a passion for preventative total body health and wellness.

The book is about helping parents help their children have a happy, healthy life and avoid the health problems plaguing this country right now, which Dr. Maples says are 100% preventable.

“From anxiety, depression, addiction to sleeping and breathing abnormalities and allergies, and, obesity and cardiovascular, the list goes on. Right? I mean it’s scary,” said Maples.

The book is broken up into distinct chapters: Eat, drink, digest, breathe, sleep, feel & think, chew & smile and move.

Here is just a taste of some of the things you’ll get from the “Eat” and “Sleep” chapters.

“A lot of people don’t understand that pediatric obesity and premature breast development for boys and girls comes from over consumption of antibiotics and that most of the antibiotics are literally coming from the animals that we eat,” said Maples. “Our gut has 50% fewer bugs than it did 50 years ago. And the allergies are out of control. So we look at the health of the gut alone. We need to know why that is. Well, it’s because we’re consuming 75% of our food [and it] is coming from only five species of animals and 12 species of plants. We’ve narrowed up what we’re eating and we’ve commercialized it, manufactured it, and added a bunch of chemicals and we’re dying from it. It’s really sad.”

Dr. Maples says she spent years researching the topics covered in the book, which is “Evidence-based” and easy to read and follow.

“Another piece that I think is really critical is the number of sleep-related breathing disorders, like obstructive sleep apnea. My generation is 26% sleep apnea, which puts you at a higher risk of stroke and a heart attack and dementia and erectile dysfunction, and all kinds of problems. It is 100% avoidable,” said Maples.



You can find “Brave Parent: Raising Healthy, Happy Kids Against All Odds In Today’s World” on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.



