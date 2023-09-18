Now that school is back in session, here’s some information that might help children and parents adjust to their new wake-up routine.

Chivon Kloepfer goes over some morning ritual tips in this week’s Mondays for Moms.

My 5-year-old is in school right now, and more often than not getting him up and ready in the morning is a challenge.

Let’s just say he’s not a morning person. And as much as I try to stay calm, I can feel the stress, tension and anxiety as the clock ticks and time starts to runout to make it to school on time.

And I know he does too; it’s not good for either of us.

I recently came across some tips from the experts at the Institute of Child Psychology, who say often how a child’s morning starts can set the tone for the rest of the day.

And that having a morning ritual is associated with a higher quality of life. The key is to have a morning full of connection and calm, which can help us deal with adversity and stress throughout the day.

Here are six things they recommend doing:

First, snuggle before getting your child up in the morning and uses some key phrases.

Say things like:

“I’m so happy to see you.”

“I’m so glad to be your mom or dad.”

“What’s one thing we can do together?”

“I’m so excited to see your face.”

“What are you excited about today?”

Another thing you should do is have them join you in your morning workout. Regular physical activity is one of the most important things you can do for your health.

The CDC recommends children ages 6 through 17 need to be active for 60 minutes each day.

Number three: make breakfast together and eat breakfast together. That can be especially important if you can’t eat dinner together.

Another way for connection and calm, say three positive affirmations with your child. Studies show the words we choose matter.

Say things like:

“I am perfect just the way I am.”

“Today I choose to think positive.”

“I believe in myself.”

“If I fall, I will get back up”

“Today is going to be an awesome day.”

Another tip? Sing a song or dance together every morning. Make it fun, be a little goofy, laughing in the morning can definitely help to lighten the mood.

And number six: Join your child in a five-minute guided meditation together. There are lots of apps that can help with this, like Calm, Smiling Mind and Headspace for Kids.

Incorporating things like this into your daily school morning routine might take some extra time, so moms and dads be prepared to set the alarm a little earlier.

A price I’m willing to pay for a calm, connected and comforting morning, all the while setting my child up for success.