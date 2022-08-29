LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Small button batteries are found in many household items, from remotes to toys to key fobs.



Many parents are unaware that they pose a serious danger to children and new research shows they’re injuring even more kids.



Trista Hamsmith says losing her 18-month-old daughter a year and a half ago is a forever healing process.

“It’s just learning to navigate our new normal because it’s not just me that has taken on this advocacy. It’s the family as a whole,” said Hamsmith.

Originally doctors thought her daughter Reese had croup.

“It was the following day we realized there was a battery missing from a remote in our home. We rushed to the hospital and within 30 minutes they confirmed that she had in fact swallowed that battery,” said Hamsmith.

Reese spent weeks in the hospital, had surgeries and went into cardiac arrest three times.

“Ultimately, this time, we just didn’t get her back,” said Hamsmith.

New research in the journal pediatrics shows battery-related ER visits more than doubled from 2010-2019 compared to previous years.

“The vast majority of these children were under the age of six, and button batteries were the type of battery that was most frequently involved,” said Mark Chandler, Senior Research Associate at Safe Kids Worldwide.

Button batteries can burn through a child’s esophagus in as little as two hours and the injury can progress even after its removed.

“Keep button batteries and any devices that they power up and out of reach of children, make sure that the battery compartment is secure, said Hamsmith.

Trista created “Reese’s Purpose” to educate families. President Biden signed Reese’s Law earlier this month which establishes safety standards, including requiring child resistant packaging and warning labels on products.”

“Knowing that ten years down the road, we’re not going to be hearing about these ingestions from the products because we did move forward is a little bit of comfort,” said Hamsmith.

She hopes sharing her story can save the lives of other children.

