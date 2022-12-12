An effective teething gel can be the solution to the crying in your home due to your child’s teething pain.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Pediatric primary care providers say on average, teething in children starts at around 4-7 months and they’ll have a total of 20 baby teeth by the time they turn three.

Some symptoms of teething include mild irritability, a low-grade fever, drooling and an urge to chew hard things.

Here are some safe things to try to help your baby feel more comfortable.

Use a wet washcloth. Make sure it’s clean, then toss it in the freezer for 15 to 20 minutes. Take it out and let your child chew on it.

If your child is older than 6-9 months, you can try a sippy cup of cool water. Even chilly water can help with the pain.

Once you’ve introduced solid food you can try giving them a frozen banana or berries. It’s a tasty treat that’s healthy and helpful

Chill teething rings in the freezer first and avoid the liquid-filled teethers. Doctors say there’s a chance sharp teeth could puncture and release the liquid.

Invest in chew toys. Try the ones made of silicone or latex instead of plastic.Doctors say plastic toys might contain potentially harmful chemicals.

Finally, give them your finger. Wash your hands first, of course. This tip works best for babies who do not have any teeth, just yet.

Those tips are the safest way to help your teething child.

Doctors say homeopathic teething tablets and gels sold under brand names and generic and store brands could be dangerous, even deadly for children and infants.