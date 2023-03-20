LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As a mother, it’s important to take care of yourself.

You can’t help your kids if you’re sick after all!

Breast cancer remains among the leading cause of cancer death among women. We know that regular screening is the best bet for early detection.

A new study in the journal Radiology tracked more than a million women to learn which mammograms had the most reliable results.

The study compared two types of digital mammography: two-dimensional, which is the standard of care at many testing sites, and the more advanced 3D, which captures multiple x-ray images of the breast from different angles.

Results showed a higher rate of cancer detection from the 3D screenings as well as

a lower rate of false positives.

Researchers say the technology is especially beneficial for women with dense breast tissue, which makes tumors more difficult to spot.

The American Cancer Society says the five-year survival rate is 99% for cancer detected before it has spread outside the breast.

Researchers suggest that women look for testing sites that offer 3D scans, saying the most advanced technology could be the best weapon against cancer.