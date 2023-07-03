More than 50 million Americans are expected to travel during the 4th of July holiday, according to AAA.

But many are choosing to stay close to home.

“Anybody who’s taken a vacation already knows how expensive it is flying, airfares, gas, even though gas has come down since the pandemic highs, it’s still a lot of money. If you’re traveling with family, you’re stopping to eat,” said Washington Post Personal Finance Columnist Michelle Singletary.

“If you are carrying debt or you don’t have an emergency fund, that might be the smartest thing for you to do this year is to cancel vacations and do a staycation. And there’s nothing wrong with that. You can have a lot of fun with your staycation,” she said.

You can see some staycation tips in the video player above.