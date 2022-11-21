LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many people, November comes with holiday meals sweet treats and a tendency to overeat.
The American Heart Association has designated November as EAST SMART month.
The designation aims to get Americans to commit to eating smarter for their heart health.
Dr. Elizabeth Klodas says heart disease is the number one killer of women. It eclipses all cancers combined. One out of three women will die from heart disease.
“Here’s the truth. 80% of heart disease need not exist. That’s not a wish. It’s a fact,” said Dr. Klodas. “There are communities around the globe where individuals basically are free of heart disease.”
Here are six tips to incorporate heart-healthy foods into your diet this holiday season:
- Stick to a healthy routine as much as possible.
- People who abstain from eating to make room for their Turkey Day feast are not doing things right, according to Dr. Klodas.
- Dr. Klodas suggests having something light before eating if you are hungry.
- Go easy on the alcohol.
- Dr. Klodas personally has one drink and then one glass of water before getting another alcoholic beverage.
- Learn to say “no.”
- You can expect to be offered all kinds of food and sweets on Thanksgiving, but you do not have to eat every serving of food that’s offered.
- Adjust your plate and take smaller portions.
- Fill your plate with more fruits and vegetables and salads. You might have to change your thinking a little bit. Instead of having meat with vegetables, have vegetables, with meat.
- Make time for yourself.
- Moms are pulled in multiple directions and tend to put everyone else’s needs before their own, but if you’re healthy, you can take better care of others.
- Find ways to relax.
- The holidays are stressful, and Dr. Klodas says that can lead to poor decision-making.