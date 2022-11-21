LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For many people, November comes with holiday meals sweet treats and a tendency to overeat.

The American Heart Association has designated November as EAST SMART month.

The designation aims to get Americans to commit to eating smarter for their heart health.

Dr. Elizabeth Klodas says heart disease is the number one killer of women. It eclipses all cancers combined. One out of three women will die from heart disease.

“Here’s the truth. 80% of heart disease need not exist. That’s not a wish. It’s a fact,” said Dr. Klodas. “There are communities around the globe where individuals basically are free of heart disease.”

Here are six tips to incorporate heart-healthy foods into your diet this holiday season: