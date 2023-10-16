LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One thing moms tend to struggle with is staying on top of their own health.

Often times, moms are so focused on the rest of the family, that their annual appointments and check-ups might get missed.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Linda King’s story will serve as a reminder to women 40-and-up to schedule those annual mammograms.

King is a breast cancer survivor and a caregiver at Sparrow Hospital, listen to her story about how her life was changed forever in the video player above.