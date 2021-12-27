Mondays for Moms: 1 in 5 parents admit stress ruins holidays for their kids

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The most wonderful time of the year can also be the most stressful.

One in five parents admits their stress level ruins the holidays for their children. That’s according to a new poll from C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital at the University of Michigan.

Some common causes include: Setting unrealistic expectations of how the holiday season should be and stress from endless shopping lists and holiday events.

These can all have negative impacts on your kid; however, open communication can help relieve tension and stress.

Experts say you should sit down with their children to find out what their expectations are.

Health experts suggest asking open-ended questions like “What do you like about the holidays?” or “What do you remember from other holiday seasons?”

Questions like the ones above can help parents set priorities. This will help cut down on those long to-do lists many families follow.