Mondays for Moms: Childcare costs force many parents to leave the workorce

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As parents already know, the cost of childcare has soared in recent years. The average annual daycare cost for a toddler has nearly doubled during the pandemic, and it’s taken a toll on families.

33% of parents say at some point they have had to choose between paying for child care, or buying holiday gifts.

Also, 44% of families say they are paying more than $1,000 a month for child care.

And it’s not going to improve anytime soon. Most experts say that is yet another reason many parents are leaving the job market.

Their salaries simply aren’t worth it when it comes to covering the rising costs of daycares, nannies and all types of child care, and those child tax credit payments families were getting ended last week.