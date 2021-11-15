Mondays for Moms: Childcare costs rising as childcare workers leave industry

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The U.S. Treasury Department says parents with at least one child under 5-years-old currently need to devote about 13% of their income to child care.

The department considers that unaffordable for most Americans.

“A lot of daycares are closing, so they’re looking for other jobs out there,” said Julia Dennison, the Digital Content director of Parents magazine.

She says many parents aren’t returning to the workforce after the pandemic, but those who are returning to work are having to deal with the rising prices in child care.

Costs have gone up 40 to 50%, and many daycares are short-staffed due to the pandemic.

One thing parents can do to reduce headaches is to set up a bubble of parents and kids who they trust to be COVID-safe and make a plan to consolidate child care.