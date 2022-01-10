Mondays for Moms: How to best spend one-on-one time with your kids

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mom of 2 with twins on the way, Alanna Foxx, says finding ways to make sure her kids feel equally loved and appreciated is important to her.

“My husband works full time, his job is very demanding, so time is half the challenge,” said Foxx.

It’s definitely a balancing act.

Getting them together is one thing, but spending individual time with them separately is a whole other thing you have to plan for, Foxx said.

“One-on-one time with our kids is so much more important than we ever imagined. Having one-on-one time with your child can help boost their confidence,” said author Ericka Souter.

“It lets them know that they’re important, and that you love hearing from them and being with them you’re talking about the social emotional development of a child.”

No matter how old your kids are, there’s probably going to be a little jealousy and competition. Don’t let that stop you from having that one-on-one time.

Experts say let them know that it’s mommy’s time to spend with their brother. Have age appropriate conversation and let them know that you both are going to get one-on-one time, but now it’s your siblings time.

Kids love having a chance to talk to mom or dad and do something that’s relaxing and fun. That could be making a holiday playlist, helping pick out other family members gifts online, taking a walk, going on a bike ride.

Every single relationship in your household needs to be nurtured. It only takes a little bit of time to make everyone feel special.