Mondays for Moms: How to help your child if they’re falling behind due to quarantine

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives, and for kids, that means so many disruptions to their schooling and routine.

Parenting expert Rachel Simmons has some tips on how parents can tell if a child is going through “Unfinished Learning” in this weeks Mondays for Moms.

“I think we’re all dealing with these aftershocks of extended quarantine, so we need to look for things like sudden anxiety or hesitation when our kids are doing their schoolwork,” said Simmons.

“Frustration, explosive frustration, self-talk. If your child starts saying ‘I’m so stupid, I’m dumb,’ they’re putting themselves down. A sudden change in grades, be in touch with your child’s teacher. Find out how they’re doing relative to their peers and even how they’re doing relative to last year.”

No kid is born knowing how to be friends. When we don’t use the muscle, we lose it. If you’re noticing your child has fallen back, worried about unstructured play, going to the playground or a sleepover, that’s a sign not that they can’t do it – but their muscle is out of practice. They’ll need to take smaller steps to get back, Simmons said.

We have to tell our kids it’s okay to feel anxious and frustrated. This is a really anxiety-provoking and frustrating time, but want to make a plan with them before they get into a challenging situation, Simmons said.

As parents, we have to be patient. It is so scary to watch your kid fall behind. But putting pressure on them and thrusting our anxiety on them is not going to get them to where they need to go. Stay connected with their teachers and get professional help if your child can’t do day-to-day actives, Simmons said.