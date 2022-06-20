LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With the temperatures climbing this week, we at 6 News thought now would be the perfect time to warn parents about the dangers of leaving children in hot cars.

Experts from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say a child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult’s.



When a child is left in a hot vehicle, that child’s temperature can rise quickly and they could die within minutes.

Heatstroke begins when the core body temperature reaches about 104 degrees.

Officials say a child can die when their body temperature reaches 107 degrees.



Most parents can’t imagine forgetting their children in the car. However, accidents can happen to anyone. In the age of COVID-19, pediatricians say brain fog is real.

Here are some things that might help remind parents that their child is in the back seat.

You can train yourself to say: “Park, lock, look.” This will reinforce the habit of checking for passengers in the car before you leave.

You can ask your childcare provider to call if your child doesn’t show up as expected. Place personal items in the backseat, like a purse or briefcase, as another reminder to look.

You can write a note, or place a stuffed animal in the passenger seat to remind you to look in the back, or even take your left shoe off and toss it in the back seat. That way, you’ll think twice before walking away.