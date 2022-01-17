Mondays for Moms: How to keep your kids safe from dangerous online content

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Kids are spending a lot of time online between homework and engaging with friends.

In this week’s Mondays for Moms, 6 News is here for you with ways parents can keep their children safe from inappropriate content while browsing websites and using apps.

Start by setting up parental controls on your child’s computer. If your kid is using an Apple product, visit support.apple.com and search for parental controls to get tips for protecting their time on iPads, iPhones, and laptops.

Do the same search at support.google.com if your child is using a Chromebook, and at account.microsoft.com you’ll find ways to set screen time limits and filter content for Windows users.

The next step is to set up controls on your browser.

Whether you’re using Firefox, Chrome, or Safari, go into the browser’s settings to adjust website tracking, ad blocking, and other features to keep your kid safe.

There are also several apps you can install on your child’s device to monitor the apps and websites they visit.

Net Nanny, Bark, and Our Pact all have a monthly subscription fee, but give parents total control of the websites and apps kids visit and how much time they can spend on each.