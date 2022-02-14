

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Audiobooks are a great way to keep kids entertained on a long car ride or flight or just to relax during quiet time.

Here’s the easiest way to download an appropriate story for your child.

If you’re already a subscriber to Amazon’s Audible, you’ll find thousands of titles for kids in well-organized categories. Memberships start at $15 a month, but new users can enjoy a free 30-day trial.

Kobo.com is another audiobook subscription service that offers a free 30-day trial. The library is not as extensive as Audible, but the monthly membership fee is $1.99.

Your public library is also a great place to borrow free audiobooks for kids.

Go to your library’s app and use the search function. Just be aware that the wait time for popular titles can be a couple of weeks or longer.

Finally, if you’re ever looking for guidance on what content is appropriate for your kid’s age, visit Commonsensmedia.org .

Peruse lists or search titles to see what experts and other parents say about movies, books, video games, and yes, even audiobooks.