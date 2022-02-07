Mondays for Moms: How to prevent lead poisoning in your child

FILE – In this Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, a registered nurse draws a blood sample from a student at Eisenhower Elementary School in Flint, Mich. On Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, U.S. health officials changed their definition of lead poisoning in young children — a move expected to more than double the number of kids with worrisome levels of the toxic metal in their blood. The more stringent standard announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention means the number of children ages 1 to 5 considered to have high blood lead levels will grow from about 200,000 to about 500,000. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lead poisoning remains a concern in many communities across the US. If you’re unfamiliar, it’s most commonly seen in children and can be extremely harmful to their health.

A pediatrician for Cleveland Clinic Children’s, says lead poisoning can have a lasting impact on kids.

“What we know about lead poisoning is that kids who have lead exposure in the home are often at risk for behavior problems, learning difficulties, and chronic health concerns as well, such as GI problems, headaches, abdominal pain, things like that,” said Dr. Roopa Thakur.

Doctor Thakur says lead can be found all over the place, including water and soil, as well as some imported consumer products.

So what can parents do to help prevent lead poisoning? She says if possible, remove any hazardous lead materials from your home.

Also, make sure to regularly clean dusty surfaces and wet-mop your floors.

Another tip: leave your shoes at the door after being outside.

And if you have lead pipes, run the water on cold for at least two minutes before using.

Doctor Thakur says lead poisoning can be detected through blood tests.

“It’s very hard for us to predict what the child’s outcome is going to be, but we know that the effects of lead poisoning are not reversible. Once we get the lead level down, we cannot necessarily reverse what’s already happened,” said Dr. Thakur.

She says research continues to better understand lead poisoning, especially when it comes to long-term effects and how it impacts pregnant women.

