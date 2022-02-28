LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As we see Russia’s attack in real-time on our screens, from the news coverage to post on social media, the information and images can really be anxiety-inducing, especially for kids.

Parenting expert Ericka Souter is here with some tips on how to navigate those tough talks with your kids on this difficult topic.

“Well, our natural inclination is to shield them from any scary or violent news,” said Souter. “But the fact of the matter is at school, on the playground, in class, some older siblings, they’re getting a lot of information. So the first thing parents need to do is find out what your kids know because you don’t want to overwhelm them with information,” said Souter.

Souter also says be prepared for the conversation.

“That means you need to do your homework, know about the situation and know what you’re going to say. And remember that a discussion with an eight-year-old is going to be totally different than a discussion with a 12-year-old. It’s okay not to have all the answers,” she said.

“You want to tell them, you know what? There is a war. It’s very scary. It’s far away. You’re going to be fine.”