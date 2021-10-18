Mondays for Moms: How to trick-or-treat in a COVID-safe way

In this week’s Mondays for Moms, we’re playing it safe this Halloween season.

Many parents have concerns about COVID, and experts say there’s plenty you can do to cut down the risks of exposure.

First, try to trick or treat in smaller groups, and stick with people you normally socialize with to cut down the risk of catching or spreading COVID.

You should also wear a mask and practice social distancing whenever possible. You can even find a unique way to incorporate masks and face coverings into your costumes.

When it comes to the most popular kids costumes there is a common theme: Superheroes.The top of the list is Spider-Man, followed by a princess, Batman a witch, a ghost, a pumpkin and Superman.

This year, people are expected to spend more than $10 billion on Halloween-related goods.

$3 billion of that will be on costumes alone.

65% of Americans are planning to participate in Halloween activities, which is close to pre-COVID numbers. The top 3 adult costumes are a witch, a vampire and a ghost.