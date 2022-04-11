LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s Mondays for Moms here at WLNS, and today we have 4 things to keep in mind if you’re planning to visit a new mamma and her baby.

6 News recently came across an online article from “Motherly,” written by Diana Spalding.

She’s a certified nurse-midwife, a pediatric nurse, and a mother of three.

Some of her critical rules for visiting a newborn you may find helpful.

Rule number 1: Call or text first.

Do not just pop over for a surprise visit.

Ever.

It’s best to schedule your visit beforehand and don’t be offended if you can’t visit as soon or as often as you’d like.

Rule number 2: Be very mindful of germs while you’re there.

Don’t visit a newborn if you’re sick, don’t bring your kids on the visit and wash your hands when you arrive, even before the new mother asks.

If you want to go a step further, bring a fresh, clean shirt to change into when you’re there if you plan to hold the baby.

And finally, we know it’s tempting but do not kiss the baby.

Rule number 3: Bring food!

Lasagna is always a good choice. Frozen meals are great, the ones where you can just pop it right in the oven and take it out and eat.

Be mindful of dietary restrictions. Or, you can bring a gift card to a restaurant, but make sure it does takeout or delivery.

Rule number 4: Don’t comment on their house or body.

New moms have enough going on, they don’t need to feel self-conscious about how messy their house is, or anything related to their weight or breastfeeding.



Instead of saying, “you look exhausted,” maybe try shooting for positives, like “the baby’s nursery is adorable” or “you’re absolutely glowing!”