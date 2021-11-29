Mondays for Moms: Is it safe to leave your kids at megaconcerts?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With the tragedy that happened at Astroworld in Houston, is it safe to leave your kids unsupervised at mega concerts and festivals? Eight people in total lost their lives in the tragedy, 25 people were sent to the hospital, and nearly 300 were treated for injuries on scene.

Travis Scott posted a video on Instagram discussing the events that took place.

“I’m honestly just devastated and I could never imagine anything like this just happened,” said Scott in the video.

Scott and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner have a combined following of 400 million users on social media

Jenner wrote on Instagram “Travis and I are broken and devastated… I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing.”

According to Astroworld’s website, there was not an age requirement to attend the show; however, it’s not the first time fans were injured at Scott’s concerts.

In the Netflix documentary,‘ Look Mom I Can Fly’ fans were seen rushing to the stage, Scott heard urging security to step aside. Some fans were arrested following that show and eventually plead guilty to disorderly conduct.

Experts recommend parents should research the concert venue before sending their underage children to large scale concerts and events.

“Make sure they have assigned seats and they’re not in that standing room only area where there is that risk of there being a rush to the stage or stampede or even being smashed by the crowd,” said Ericka Souter, author of How to Have a Kid and a Life.