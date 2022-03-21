LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Did you know that this week is National Poison Prevention Week?

6 News is here for you with some tips on how to keep your kids safe from toxic substances.

Almost all household products and medications can contain poisonous substances.

Statistics show children younger than 6 make up nearly half of poison exposures.

Children ages 1 and 2 are most at risk.

So what tops the list of risky items? Cosmetics and personal care items, such as makeup, hair products, mouth wash, nail polish remover, sunscreen and body lotions, just to name a few.

Experts say facial cleaners, mouthwash and hair tonics can have as much alcohol in them as alcoholic beverages.

When a child swallows alcohol, they can have seizures, go into a coma or even die.

Among the more obvious dangers are medicine, pain meds, vitamins, supplements and tobacco products like cigarettes and e-cigs.

Watch out for topical ointments as well.

These medications can cause seizures, or lead to a blood disorder that keeps blood from carrying oxygen to the tissues.

Be especially careful with teething gels, anti-itch creams and sunburn relief agents.

Other things to watch out for include button batteries. If ingested, these can cause burns and even be deadly.

Make sure you’re storing pesticides, windshield washer solution and things like gasoline, lamp oil and paint thinner in a safe place.

Watch out for wild mushrooms and even some household plants, which can be toxic.

Carbon monoxide, known as the “silent killer,” can build up in homes due to poor ventilation or faulty appliances. Make sure there’s a carbon monoxide alarm in every sleeping area of your home.



Food poisoning is also a concern, so make sure you’re preparing and storing food safely.